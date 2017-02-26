USC’s Chad Holbrook ejected in finale vs. Wright State

South Carolina coach Chad Holbrook was ejected in the fifth inning of Game 3 of the Gamecocks’ series with Wright State.
With the bases loaded, one out and the Raiders leading 2-1, Matt Morrow hit a slow roller back to USC pitcher Adam Hill. Hill appeared to tag Morrow out but Morrow was called safe as Wright State extended its lead to 3-1 and kept the bases loaded.
Holbrook immediately ran out of the dugout to protest the call and the umpires gathered for a meeting. After the meeting the call stood, Holbrook sprinted out of the dugout and was ejected before reaching the umpires.
Here's video of the end of Holbrook's chat with the umpires. pic.twitter.com/EdzKO4pFav— Matt Connolly (@MattatTheState) February 26, 2017
He proceeded to argue with first-base umpire John Puma and second-base umpire Richie Tallent before leaving the field.
On the previous play Kevin Whatley hit a groundball to shortstop Madison Stokes and Whatley was called out before Wright State coach Jeff Mercer protested.
After a meeting between the umpires it was ruled that USC first baseman Jacob Olson’s foot came off the bag. Hill got out of the inning without any further damage done.
Holbrook was also ejected from an NCAA tournament game last June against Rhode Island.
