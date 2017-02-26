Holbrook ejected, bats cool as USC drops finale to Wright State

4:12 South Carolina honors women's basketball seniors Pause

2:11 Scenes from Columbia 2017 Mardi Gras

1:08 Blythewood celebrates first lower state basketball title

1:22 Rep. Joe Neal and his most memorable moments

3:40 Frank Martin: 'A lot of emotions' coming into game vs. Tennessee

4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants

2:11 Expect Javon Kinlaw to have immediate impact on Gamecocks' defense

2:05 Beth Drake, U.S. Attorney for South Carolina, discusses Billie East Side Bloods gang