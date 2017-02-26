Holbrook ejected, bats cool as USC drops finale to Wright State

South Carolina’s bats went cold for the second consecutive Sunday as No. 25 Wright State topped the Gamecocks 5-1 Sunday afternoon at Founders Park.
No. 5 USC took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning but did not score another run, stranding 10 in the loss. The Gamecocks fell 1-0 to UNCG last Sunday.
After South Carolina went ahead 1-0 in the bottom of the second inning on an RBI groundout by Jonah Bride, Wright State answered with a pair of runs in the top of the third on a two-run homer by Matt Morrow and never looked back.
Morrow’s blast came with two outs after USC starter Adam Hill walked No. 9 hitter Kevin Whatley.
Wright State extended its lead to 3-1 in a controversial fifth inning that saw Gamecocks coach Chad Holbrook get ejected.
With the bases loaded and one out Morrow hit a slow roller to Hill, who fielded the ball and appeared to tag Morrow out.
Instead Morrow was called safe by first-base umpire John Puma. Holbrook immediately ran out of the dugout to protest the call and all four umpires gathered to discuss the play before deciding the call would stand.
Holbrook then came back out of the dugout and was almost immediately tossed from the game by second-base umpire Richie Tallent. He proceeded to argue with Puma and Tallent before exiting the field.
Hill pitched five innings and allowed two earned runs with six strikeouts. He surrendered three hits and a pair of walks.
Reed Scott entered the game in the sixth inning and allowed nine base runners to reach, giving up five hits with two walks and two hit batters in 2 2/3 innings.
The senior allowed a pair of runs in the eighth inning as Morrow and Zach Weatherford hit back-to-back two-out RBI singles.
NEXT: USC host Appalachian State at 4 pm Tuesday ahead of next weekend’s series vs. Clemson.
