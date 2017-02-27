South Carolina baseball remains ranked in the top 5

South Carolina baseball remains ranked in the top five after winning two out of three games against Wright State over the weekend.
The Gamecocks maintained their ranking at No. 5 in the Baseball America top 25 and fell one spot from No. 4 to No. 5 in the D1Baseball Poll.
USC went 3-2 last week, beating Charlotte on Tuesday and falling to Kansas State on Thursday before beginning a series with Wright State.
Carolina topped the Raiders in the first two games over the weekend before falling in Game 3 on Sunday.
The Gamecocks return to action on Tuesday, hosting Appalachian State (4-3) at 4 p.m. The Mountaineers are coming off a three-game sweep at Gardner-Webb.
South Carolina will play Clemson in a three-game series this weekend with Game 1 Friday at Clemson at 6:30 p.m., Game 2 Saturday at Fluor Field in Greenville at 1 p.m. and Game 3 Sunday in Columbia at 1:30 p.m.
The Tigers are ranked No. 15 by Baseball America and No. 20 by D1Baseball.
Comments