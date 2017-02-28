Gamecocks strike back to take down Appalachian State

South Carolina coach Chad Holbrook wanted to see an improved plate approach after USC’s weekend series with Wright State.
He got his wish Tuesday evening as the Gamecocks struck out only once and pounded out 10 hits in an 8-4 victory over Appalachian State.
South Carolina had four home runs in its first eight games entering the matchup with the Mountaineers but hit three in eight innings against App. St. as Chris Cullen hit a three-run homer in the second inning and Jacob Olson added a pair of solo shots.
Cullen’s blast came in his first at bat. He was not in the starting lineup on Saturday or Sunday after struggling early on in the season. The sophomore catcher finished 2-for-4 after entering the game with two hits in 16 at bats.
The Mountaineers answered back with three runs in the top of the third inning on a three-run homer by Matt Vernon off USC starter Graham Lawson. Lawson, a junior college transfer from SMC, retired the first seven batters he faced before running into trouble.
Olson gave USC the lead back with a solo homer to lead off the fifth inning and Alex Destino’s sac fly later in the frame pushed Carolina’s lead to 5-3.
Olson homered again in the seventh and LT Tolbert added a pair of insurance runs with a single to right in the eighth.
Josh Reagan earned the win, allowing one run in 2 1/3 innings of relief. Tyler Johnson struck out five batters in two innings for his third save of the season.
South Carolina pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts.
NEXT: The series against Clemson begins in Clemson at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Game 2 is at 1 p.m. Saturday at Fluor Field in Greenville, with the finale at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Founders Park in Columbia.
Comments