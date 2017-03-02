South Carolina vs. Clemson baseball series: How to watch

It’s time for the annual rivalry baseball series between South Carolina and Clemson. Here are the details.
Quick details
Who: USC (6-3) vs. Clemson (6-2)
When/Where: Friday, 6:30 p.m., Doug Kingmore Stadium at Clemson; Saturday, 1 p.m., Fluor Field at Greenville; Sunday, 1:30 p.m., Founders Park
Radio: 107.5 FM and 93.1 FM in the Columbia area (South Carolina affiliates list | Clemson affiliates list)
How to watch
No game is on regular television this weekend, but each contest can be streamed.
Game 1
... 6:30 p.m. Friday, Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson
... Watch: ACC Network Extra (WatchESPN app)
Game 2
... 1 p.m. Saturday, Fluor Field in Greenville
... Watch: This game will be streamed by the Greenville Drive on MiLB.TV.
Game 3
... 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Founders Park in Columbia
... Watch: SEC Network Plus (WatchESPN app)
Series facts
▪ Clemson leads the all-time series 172-135-2
▪ The Gamecocks have won 25 of the past 37 games against their in-state rival, but have lost two consecutive series by a margin of 2-1.
▪ For the 17th consecutive year, the Tom Price Award and Bob Bradley Award will be presented to the MVP for South Carolina and Clemson respectively. The presentation will be made at the end of Sunday's game. Both Price and Bradley had a tremendous positive influence on the baseball programs at Clemson and South Carolina as the school's sports information directors.
The pitchers
FRIDAY
▪ USC: Clarke Schmidt (Jr. RHP) 1-0, 0.69 ERA, 13.0 IP, 3 BB, 14 SO
▪ Clemson: Charlie Barnes (Jr. LHP) 0-0, 1.46 ERA, 12.1 IP, 1 BB, 17 SO
SATURDAY
▪ South Carolina: Wil Crowe (Jr. RHP) 2-0, 0.79 ERA, 11.1 IP, 2 BB, 16 SO
▪ Clemson: Pat Krall (Sr. LHP) 2-0, 3.86 ERA, 11.2 IP, 4 BB, 10 SO
SUNDAY
▪ USC: Adam Hill (So. RHP) 0-2, 1.50 ERA, 12.0 IP, 4 BB, 13 SO
▪ Clemson: Alex Eubanks (So. RHP) 1-1, 3.97 ERA, 11.1 IP, 1 BB, 13 SO
Comments