Round 1 goes to Gamecocks in USC-Clemson showdown

South Carolina ace Clarke Schmidt allowed 11 batters to reach base Friday night at Clemson, but none of them crossed the plate as the Gamecocks gutted out a 2-0 road win in Game 1 of their rivalry series with the Tigers.

Schmidt walked a career-high seven hitters in 5 2/3 innings of work but constantly got out of trouble and the Gamecocks got a pair of unearned runs to grab Game 1 of the three-game series.

“I’m a tad bit disappointed in my team,” USC coach Chad Holbrook said. “I think we can play better. I think we can compete better in the batters’ box.”

No. 5 USC and No. 15 Clemson will meet in Game 2 Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. at Fluor Field in Greenville.

The only runs scored in the game came with two outs in the sixth inning when Madison Stokes popped up to Clemson right fielder K.J. Bryant, who was unable to make the grab. Bryant came charging in from right field and arrived in time to make the play but attempted to make a sliding catch and was unable to come up with it.

TJ Hopkins scored from third on the play and Matt Williams hustled around to score from first to give USC a 2-0 lead.

That would be all the run support Schmidt and South Carolina’s pitching staff needed. Josh Reagan pitched 2 1/3 innings of relief while only allowing one hit and Tyler Johnson finished off the game in the ninth inning with his fourth save of the year.