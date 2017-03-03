Chad Holbrook peeved by postgame incident

A South Carolina player had an altercation with Clemson assistant coach Bradley LeCroy following USC’s 2-0 road victory over the Tigers on Friday night.
LeCroy, Clemson’s first base coach, came across the field following the game after a USC player made a comment toward him.
According to The Clemson Insider, the South Carolina player was freshman outfielder Carlos Cortes.
Carolina coach Chad Holbrook did not name the player but said he was aware of the incident.
“One of our players, and I’m not going to mention the name, just an embarrassing little moment that I’m embarrassed about,” Holbrook said. “One of our players popped off and embarrassed me and my team and our program tonight. We’ll handle it and that won’t happen again.”
Holbrook added that the player will face a penalty but he declined to answer what the penalty will be.
