Clemson rallies past Gamecocks to tie series

South Carolina’s usually reliable bullpen was anything but Saturday afternoon as Clemson scored six runs in the final three innings on its way to an 8-7 win over USC at Fluor Field in Greenville.
The victory by the Tigers evens the series at a game apiece with Game 3 scheduled for Sunday afternoon at 1:30 in Columbia (SEC Network Plus).
The Gamecocks led 5-2 entering the seventh when Andrew Cox drove in a run with a double and Grayson Byrd hit a sac fly to cut the lead to 5-4.
Chase Pinder’s single to center in the eighth inning tied the game at 5 before the Tigers grabbed control in the ninth.
Patrick Cromwell homered to right to give the Tigers a 6-5 lead, Pinder walked with the bases loaded to score a run and Chris Williams’ fielder’s choice pushed Clemson’s lead to 8-5.
USC rallied in the bottom of the ninth and cut the lead to 8-7 before Alex Destino struck out with a runner on second to end the game.
Comments