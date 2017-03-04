USC closer Tyler Johnson leaves game against Clemson with arm soreness

South Carolina closer Tyler Johnson didn’t have his normal velocity Saturday afternoon against Clemson and was removed from the game with one out in the ninth inning after experiencing arm soreness.

Johnson stayed in the dugout at Fluor Field for a few minutes before heading to the locker room with a team trainer. He had ice on his elbow as he left for the locker room.

“Tyler was just a little sore,” USC coach Chad Holbrook said after the 8-7 loss. “He felt good in the bullpen and we put him out there and he got a little sore.”

Johnson entered the game in the eighth inning and allowed a triple to Reed Rohlman before getting All-American Seth Beer to strike out swinging. Johnson then surrendered an RBI single to Chase Pinder before ending the inning.

Johnson got Grayson Byrd to groundout to second to open the ninth, but fell behind in the count 2-0 to Patrick Cromwell before being removed.

The junior, who has thrown 99 mph this season, was for the most part throwing in the low 90s and upper 80s on Saturday.

Holbrook didn’t speculate on what kind of injury Johnson might have – if he has one at all.

“He pitched last night and it was a back-to-back. We’ll see how he feels tomorrow,” he said.

Johnson threw 19 pitches Friday night at Clemson while earning his fourth save of the season. He tried to earn a six-out save on Saturday and left after throwing 33 pitches.

“He’s our closer. I’m trying to win the series,” Holbrook said. “He’s done it before, and we’re up a run and he’s our closer. He’s our guy. I’ll make that decision every time.”