March 6, 2017 11:02 AM

South Carolina baseball takes a fall in polls

Posted by Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

After holding steady through some losses here and there, a series defeat finally cost South Carolina’s baseball team in the polls.

The Gamecocks fell to No. 10 from 5 in the Baseball America poll, one spot behind Clemson. USC fell from No. 5 to No. 8 in the D1Baseball poll, still well ahead of No. 14 Clemson.

South Carolina came in seventh in the Perfect Game Top 25, down from fifth.

USC is coming off a 2-2 week that saw them blow a pair of leads to the Tigers, even getting one strike away from taking Sunday’s rubbermatch.

The Gamecocks are 6-5, with midweek games coming against The Citadel and Winthrop before welcoming in Michigan State for a weekend series.

