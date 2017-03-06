South Carolina baseball takes a fall in polls

After holding steady through some losses here and there, a series defeat finally cost South Carolina’s baseball team in the polls.
The Gamecocks fell to No. 10 from 5 in the Baseball America poll, one spot behind Clemson. USC fell from No. 5 to No. 8 in the D1Baseball poll, still well ahead of No. 14 Clemson.
South Carolina came in seventh in the Perfect Game Top 25, down from fifth.
USC is coming off a 2-2 week that saw them blow a pair of leads to the Tigers, even getting one strike away from taking Sunday’s rubbermatch.
The Gamecocks are 6-5, with midweek games coming against The Citadel and Winthrop before welcoming in Michigan State for a weekend series.
