South Carolina baseball will honor Brett Williams on Wednesday

South Carolina’s baseball program will honor the memory of White Knoll baseball player Brett Williams before Wednesday night’s South Carolina-Winthrop baseball game. Williams, who had committed to South Carolina, passed away on January 17 earlier this year.
Williams will be honored with a moment of silence before Wednesday night’s game. His parents Nathan and Laurie Williams will throw out the ceremonial first pitch with his brother Wesley Williams catching.
Wesley is a junior catcher on Winthrop’s baseball team. A flag with Brett’s name and number 22 will fly on one of the flagpoles during Wednesday night’s game. The Gamecocks will also present the family Brett’s Gamecock jersey and the flag that will fly in his honor on Wednesday night.
Comments