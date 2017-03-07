USC Gamecocks Baseball

March 7, 2017 2:29 PM

South Carolina baseball will honor Brett Williams on Wednesday

Posted by Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

South Carolina’s baseball program will honor the memory of White Knoll baseball player Brett Williams before Wednesday night’s South Carolina-Winthrop baseball game. Williams, who had committed to South Carolina, passed away on January 17 earlier this year.

Williams will be honored with a moment of silence before Wednesday night’s game. His parents Nathan and Laurie Williams will throw out the ceremonial first pitch with his brother Wesley Williams catching.

Wesley is a junior catcher on Winthrop’s baseball team. A flag with Brett’s name and number 22 will fly on one of the flagpoles during Wednesday night’s game. The Gamecocks will also present the family Brett’s Gamecock jersey and the flag that will fly in his honor on Wednesday night.

"He's in a world more beautiful than I can even imagine." Church remembers Brett Williams

A remembrance ceremony was held in honor of Brett Williams Wednesday night at Northside Baptist church in Lexington, SC. Church staff, friends and teammates shared their thoughts and feelings about Williams and prayed together.

gmelendez@thestate.com

Related content

USC Gamecocks Baseball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Chad Holbrook: 'We lost the battle this weekend'

View more video

Sports Videos