South Carolina baseball goes deep in blowout of The Citadel

Cody Morris waited a year for his first start in a Gamecocks uniform.
It came Tuesday against The Citadel, and while he didn’t go long enough to get the win, he showed plenty.
Morris, a one-time projected high draft pick who missed the past year after Tommy John surgery, struck out six in three innings, and his team took it the rest of the way in a 12-5 win against the scuffling in-state opponent.
The Gamecocks (8-5) opened things up with some pure power hitting against Bulldogs reliever Morgan Foulks. L.T. Tolbert smashed a triple off the right field wall, then Chris Cullen got him home with a deep home run. Soon after, T.J. Hopkins delivered a tape-measure shot of his own to push USC to a 5-1 lead.
Get out the tape measure for this one. Chris Cullen's 2nd homer of the year from the 4th inning. #Gamecocks #ForeverToThee pic.twitter.com/VJiBFuJ2ZZ— Gamecock Baseball (@GamecockBasebll) March 8, 2017
The pair tormented The Citadel later on, as Cullen had a two-run single in the fifth, finishing with a career-high five RBIs, and soon after Hopkins launched another bomb to drive in three more.
TJ Hopkins' 2nd homer of the night. #Gamecocks pic.twitter.com/whem0zavly— Gamecock Baseball (@GamecockBasebll) March 8, 2017
The 12 runs and 15 hits were a season high for USC, which has been looking for the right combination on offense.
When the Game was only 2-1 in the top of the fourth, Gamecocks outfielder Danny Blair delivered a highlight-reel catch, going to the ground to snatch hard drive and end the frame for The Citadel (3-8).
A nominee for #SCTop10 - What a catch by @dannyblair2 #Gamecocks #ForeverToThee pic.twitter.com/qO7QjY4Y77— Gamecock Baseball (@GamecockBasebll) March 8, 2017
USC had went ahead early with a pair of RBI singles in the first inning, but Bulldogs first baseman Ben Peden sent reliever Graham Lawson’s first pitch deep to pull within one run in the top of the fourth.
Lawson got the win to get to 1-1 on the season. John Parke was credited with the save, going three innings. Bulldogs starter Alex Bialakis (0-1) took the loss.
Tuesday was South Carolina’s first game of the season without infielder Madison Stokes in the starting lineup. The junior is hitting .190 in 42 at-bats.
The Gamecocks were also without Sammy Esposito manning the third-base coaching box. According to tweets from TheBigSpur, the longtime assistant was on the road recruiting. Volunteer assistant Brian Buscher filled in.
South Carolina will host Winthrop (5-6) at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The team will honor recruit and White Knoll player Brett Williams, who passed away at age 16 in January. Williams’ brother Wesley Williams is a catcher for the Eagles and will catch the ceremonial first pitch from his parents.
