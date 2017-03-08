Gamecocks pitcher Cody Morris makes long-awaited debut

2:18 Gamecocks coach Chad Holbrook pleased with bounce back after Clemson Pause

2:18 West Columbia neighborhood wants say in nearby development

1:46 Student juggles for police after traffic stop

1:38 Where Sanford stands on those workers in the US without papers

0:41 Gamecocks Frank Martin on his teams "resume" heading into post season, NCAA tournament

1:10 Gamecocks Sindarius Thornwell on winning 2017 SEC Player of the Year

1:20 Watch: Lower Richland coach Caleb Gaither's locker room speech after winning state title

1:36 President Trump helps Boeing debut its new 787

1:16 Spartanburg Day's Zion Williamson's highlights against Northside Christian