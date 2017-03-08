Gamecocks pitcher Cody Morris makes long-awaited debut

South Carolina pitcher Cody Morris waited more than a year for the news he received after practice on Monday.
Once a potential high-round draft pick, Tommy John Surgery in June of 2015 kept him in college and out of competitive action for a year and a half.
Gamecocks coaches came and told him he'd get the midweek start Tuesday against The Citadel.
So what did he do? Call family? Celebrate?
"Went home and played FIFA," Morris said.
His first start in a Gamecocks uniform wasn't long, but he was effective. He settled in after hitting the first batter he faced. In three innings, he struck out six, including four in a row at one point.
So was it emotional, getting back out on the mound like that?
"Not really emotions," Morris said, wearing a wide grin after USC's 12-5 win. "Just exciting."
He only threw 51 pitches, and Gamecocks coach Chad Holbrook said the coaches didn't want to push Morris in his first real action in so long. The coach did see his starter settle in after letting the first runner get to second.
"He commanded his fastball after the first inning there," Holbrook said. "He was a little bit nervous probably at first. Then he got his change-up going. And when he gets his change-up going and he's locating his fastball, he's a load."
Holbrook said Morris had felt some soreness in January, something Morris guessed was perhaps popping some scar tissues. That delayed him, as the staff gave him an extra week off just to be safe.
His first pitch read 95 miles an hour on Founders Park's not-always-accurate gun, and he said he was partially where he wanted to be with his pitches.
"Threw a few good change-ups," Morris said. "But mostly just heavy fastball mix. Next outing I want to get a little bit better feel for my curve ball, better command."
Holbrook said he'll likely be in the mix for midweek starters going forward, but there will be a lot of options. Beyond Morris' high potential, John Parke pitched well with a save Tuesday. Brandon Murray and freshman Colby Lee both could be involved.
But on Tuesday, Morris took another big step on his comeback trail, and this year and next could hold some bigger opportunities.
"His potential's through the roof," USC catcher Chris Cullen said. "He's always been a great pitcher, and to see him come out, make his debut for the Gamecocks in such a positive way was just awesome."
