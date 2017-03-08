Brett Williams remembered in emotional ceremony at Founders Park

South Carolina honored the memory of White Knoll baseball player and Gamecocks commit Brett Williams during a pregame ceremony before its matchup with Winthrop on Wednesday night at Founders Park.
A moment of silence was held for Williams before his parents, Nathan and Laurie Williams, threw out the first pitch with Nathan firing in a strike to Brett’s brother and Winthrop catcher Wesley Williams.
Nathan said he was thankful for all the support the family has received since Brett Williams died Jan. 17 after an illness.
“I can’t say enough about how great Coach (Chad) Holbrook, Carolina, Lexington County, White Knoll High School, how great everybody has been,” Nathan said. “Holbrook and South Carolina have been nothing but first class.”
A garnet flag flew in right field during the game with Brett’s No. 22 on it.
After Nathan and Laurie threw out the first pitch, they were presented with a framed garnet No. 22 South Carolina baseball jersey.
Comments