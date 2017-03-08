Gamecocks battle back to beat Winthrop

South Carolina scored five runs in its final two at-bats to rally for an 8-6 win over Winthrop on Wednesday night at Founders Park.
The Gamecocks (9-5) trailed by as many as four runs and were down 6-3 entering the bottom of the seventh inning before scoring a run in the seventh and four in the eighth for their second-straight win.
A two-out RBI single by Matt Williams in the seventh cut Winthrop’s lead to 6-4 before Carolina grabbed control in the eighth.
Alex Destino led off the frame with a solo home run into the right-field bullpen and Jonah Bride followed with a double down the left-field line.
Chris Cullen was hit by a pitch to give USC runners on first and second with no outs when Madison Stokes laid down a sac bunt that was thrown away by Winthrop’s pitcher, allowing Bride to score and tie the game.
USC took the lead when Carlos Cortes followed with a sac fly to score Cullen, and Stokes scored later in the inning on a wild pitch to give USC an 8-6 advantage.
The Gamecocks next host Michigan State in a series that starts at 7 p.m. Friday.
