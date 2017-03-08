Photos: South Carolina vs. Winthrop

South Carolina catcher Chris Cullen celebrates with teammates after blasting a two-run homer against Winthrop at Founders Park in Columbia on Wednesday.
South Carolina catcher Chris Cullen rounds third after his two-run homer against Winthrop at Founders Park in Columbia on Wednesday.
South Carolina catcher Chris Cullen heads home after blasting a two-run homer against Winthrop at Founders Park in Columbia on Wednesday.
South Carolina took on Winthrop at Founders Park in Columbia on Wednesday.
Nathan Williams throws the ceremonial first pitch to his son, Winthrop catcher Wesley Williams at Founders Park in Columbia on Wednesday. South Carolina honored the memory of White Knoll High School student-athlete Brett Williams with a moment of silence and the ceremonial first pitch. They also presented the family Brett's Gamecock jersey and flew a flag with Brett's name and number 22.
Nathan and Laurie Williams hug their son, Winthrop catcher Wesley Williams, after throwing the ceremonial first pitch to him at Founders Park in Columbia on Wednesday. South Carolina honored the memory of White Knoll High School student-athlete Brett Williams with a moment of silence and the ceremonial first pitch. They also presented the family Brett's Gamecock jersey and flew a flag with Brett's name and number 22.
Nathan and Laurie Williams take pictures with South Carolina head coach Chad Holbrook after being presented with a Gamecock jersey honoring their late son Brett Williams, at Founders Park in Columbia on Wednesday.
South Carolina second baseman LT Tolbert makes a play on a ball during their game against Winthrop at Founders Park in Columbia on Wednesday.
South Carolina's Alex Destino celebrates his home run with teammates during their game against Winthrop at Founders Park in Columbia on Wednesday.
South Carolina's Madison Stokes gets instructions from first base coach and former Gamecock pitcher Blake Cooper during their game against Winthrop at Founders Park in Columbia on Wednesday.
Winthrop's Hunter Lipscomb celebrates with teammates after scoring a run in the first inning against South Carolina at Founders Park in Columbia on Wednesday.
South Carolina head coach Chad Holbrook watches his team take on Winthrop at Founders Park in Columbia on Wednesday.
South Carolina catcher Chris Cullen connects on a two-run homer against Winthrop at Founders Park in Columbia on Wednesday.
South Carolina pitcher Colby Lee delivers a pitch against Winthrop at Founders Park in Columbia on Wednesday.
South Carolina's Madison Stokes is tagged out after getting caught between first and second during their game against Winthrop at Founders Park in Columbia on Wednesday.
South Carolina's Jonah Bride delivers a hit against Winthrop at Founders Park in Columbia on Wednesday.
