Playing with an edge is paying off for Jacob Olson and the Gamecocks

Even in preseason scrimmages, South Carolina coach Chad Holbrook could not stop talking about the presence junior college transfer Jacob Olson brings to the Gamecocks’ batting order.
“He gives our lineup an attitude,” Holbrook said. “I’m glad he’s on our team.”
Part of that attitude Olson plays with, or as teammate Alex Destino calls it “country boy swagger,” comes from being passed over by colleges through his high school and junior college career.
Olson, who was in USC’s starting lineup on Opening Day and has started every game but one since, had one Division I offer coming out of Monroe Area High in Monroe, Ga. – from Western Carolina.
“That’s how my whole high school and junior college went,” Olson said of being overlooked. “That gives you an edge.”
He turned down an opportunity to play for the Catamounts in 2016 and instead went to West Georgia Tech Junior College for a year in hopes of bigger schools looking his way.
Despite hitting .351 with eight homers, 20 doubles and 36 RBIs last season, he continued to be overlooked by major conference schools until finally being offered by South Carolina and Vanderbilt.
“It was terrible, honestly,” Olson said of patiently waiting for offers to come. “I was out of a program that’s not really known, so it was kind of tough. I committed late June, so I’m just glad I got here. I just had two big schools offer me and this was one of them. That kind of rattles you a little bit, but I was just praying it would work out and, thankfully, it did.”
Olson has rewarded USC’s faith in him so far this season. Three weeks into the year, he is batting cleanup for the Gamecocks and leads USC in slugging percentage at .580.
The sophomore is hitting .300, and is tied for the team lead in home runs with three, tied for second on the team in doubles with three and is third on the team in RBIs with eight.
Olson oozes confidence when he steps to the plate, despite being told for years he wasn’t good enough to play at this level.
“That comes from inside, playing all the time, knowing what you can do and being confident that you’re 100 percent going to get the job done in that moment,” he said.
“I know what I can do. I wanted to come here and make an impact.”
Game info
Who: USC (9-5) vs. Michigan State (9-2)
Games: Friday, 7 p.m.; Saturday, 4 p.m.; Sunday, 1:30 p.m.
Where: Founders Park
Radio: 107.5
Watch: SEC Network Plus via the WatchESPN app
Probable Starters
FRIDAY: USC: Clarke Schmidt (Jr. RHP) 2-0; MSU: Alex Troop (So. LHP) 2-0
SATURDAY: USC: Wil Crowe (Jr. RHP) 2-0; MSU: Ethan Landon (Jr. RHP) 0-0
SUNDAY: USC: Adam Hill (So. RHP) 0-2; MSU: Andrew Gonzalez (Jr. RHP) 1-0
