Schmidt’s big day lifts Gamecocks to victory

Clarke Schmidt bounced back from a seven-walk performance last weekend against Clemson to strike out a career-high 12 batters in a 3-2 win over Michigan State on Friday night at Founders Park.
Schmidt did not issue a free pass in his 7 1/3 innings of work, while improving to 3-0.
He got the best of Michigan State ace Alex Troop (2-1), who held USC (10-5) to three hits and three runs (two earned) in a complete-game performance.
“It felt like an SEC Friday night game,” Schmidt said of the pitchers’ duel. “Every pitcher you’re going to see on the weekend is special. It definitively felt like that tonight, and I had to go out there and be crisp.”
Schmidt spent this past week cleaning up his mechanics after a wild, but effective outing last Friday against the Tigers.
Despite holding Clemson scoreless, he was disappointed with his lack of command.
“For me to walk seven people, it’s kind of odd. I don’t think I’ve ever done that in an outing my whole life,” Schmidt said. “That was a big thing that I focused on over the week. I wanted to come out here and pound the zone, and make my defense work and get some ground balls. It was good to have a crisp outing like that.”
Madison Stokes provided most of the offense for the 10th-ranked Gamecocks, hitting a two-run home run in the fifth inning to give USC a 2-1 lead.
The wind was blowing straight in from left field through the night, but Stokes’ blast powered through and made it a couple of rows into the bleachers.
“I didn’t think a ball would be hit out to left field tonight before the game,” South Carolina coach Chad Holbrook said. “For it to get out shows you how well he hit it. ... He just put a great swing on it when we needed it in a big way.”
The Gamecocks added a run in the seventh inning when Jonah Bride scored from third on a strikeout in the dirt with LT Tolbert at the plate.
When Spartans catcher Matt Byars threw to first to retire Tolbert, Bride broke for home and beat the throw to the plate.
Earlier in the game, Byars lobbed a throw to first on a similar play and Holbrook said Bride noticed it and took advantage of it when he had the chance.
“Instinctively, he thought he might have some time to score,” Holbrook said. “He felt it was the right opportunity to try it and he did, and it was obviously the difference in the game.”
The run ended up being big as the Spartans (9-3) cut USC’s lead to 3-2 in the eighth inning on an RBI groundout by Brandon Hughes.
Colie Bowers replaced Schmidt with one out in the eighth and recorded the final five outs for his first save of the season.
Bowers struck out two batters and allowed an infield single. He has not given up an earned run in 11 innings this season.
“Colie did a great job, and we have as much confidence in Colie as anyone,” Holbrook said. “He’s just commanding his pitches a lot better (than last year), and it’s very, very difficult for hitters because he’s got three pretty good pitches. He’s been huge for us while we’ve been waiting to get Tyler (Johnson) back.”
In addition to Stokes’ homer, Bride hit a triple and Jacob Olson added a single. Marty Bechina went 2-for-3 with an RBI single for Michigan State.
Gamecocks sophomore outfielder TJ Hopkins left the game after the bottom of the first inning with a quad injury to his right leg that has bothered him for most of the year. He was taken to the hospital for an MRI and is expected to miss at least the rest of the weekend.
Next: Game 2 of the series will be 4 p.m. Saturday (SEC Network Plus).
Michigan St.
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Gleaves lf
5
1
1
0
0
3
Durkin 2b
4
1
1
0
0
1
Bechina 3b
3
0
2
1
0
1
McGuire 1b
3
0
0
0
0
1
Hughes cf
4
0
2
1
0
0
Roskelly dh
3
0
0
0
0
3
Young ph
1
0
0
0
0
0
Chmielewski rf
4
0
1
0
0
2
Byars c
4
0
0
0
0
2
Ando ss
4
0
2
0
0
1
TOTALS
35
2
9
2
0
14
South Carolina
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Hopkins cf
1
0
0
0
0
0
Blair cf
3
0
0
0
0
0
Olson rf
4
0
1
0
0
0
Williams 1b
2
0
0
0
1
0
Cullen c
3
0
0
0
0
1
Destino lf
3
0
0
0
0
1
Bride 3b
3
2
1
0
0
0
Tolbert 2b
3
0
0
0
0
2
Stokes ss
2
1
1
2
0
1
Cortes dh
3
0
0
0
0
0
TOTALS
27
3
3
2
1
6
Michigan St.
001
000
010
—
2
USC
000
020
10x
—
3
E—Chmielewski, Stokes. DP—Michigan State 1, South Carolina 1. LOB—Michigan State 8, South Carolina 2. 2B—Hughes. 3B—Bride. HR—Stokes.
Michigan St.
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Troop, L 2-1
8
3
3
2
1
6
USC
1P
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Schmidt, W 3-0
7 1/3
8
2
2
0
12
Bowers, S 1
1 2/3
1
0
0
0
2
WP—Schmidt. HBP—by Troop (Stokes), by Schmidt (Bechina). Umpires— HP: Clint Lawson; 1B: Jeremy Crow; 2B: Tyler Simpson; 3B: Benny Pigg.
T—2:23. A—6,537.
