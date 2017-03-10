TJ Hopkins to miss time with leg injury

South Carolina centerfielder and leadoff hitter TJ Hopkins could be out for an extended period of time after leaving Friday night’s game against Michigan State with a quad injury to his right leg.
Hopkins grounded out to the shortstop in the bottom of the first inning and was removed from the game in place of Danny Blair. USC went on to defeat the Spartans 3-2.
Hopkins’ right leg injury has bothered him off and on since the preseason. After being removed from the game he was taken to the hospital to get an MRI.
“He’s going to be out a while. I don’t know how long,” Gamecocks coach Chad Holbrook said. “He’s had a quad issue, and it flared up on him in a big time way today. I don’t know if the cold weather contributed to it or not.”
Hopkins joins closer Tyler Johnson as key South Carolina players currently sidelined. Johnson experienced soreness in his right arm last weekend against Clemson and will be out at least through this weekend.
Hopkins is hitting .300 this season with three doubles, two triples, two homers and seven RBIs.
The sophomore is expected to miss at least the rest of the weekend and could be out longer.
No. 10 South Carolina opens SEC play next weekend at Tennessee.
“I’m keeping my fingers crossed because we need him in there, obviously,” Holbrook said. “I don’t see him playing the rest of the weekend and I hope like crazy we can get him back for next weekend, but I’m not so sure at this point.”
