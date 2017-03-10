Photos: South Carolina vs. Michigan State, Game 1

South Carolina infielder Jonah Bride (20) is safe at home as Michigan State catcher Alex Troop (32) can't hold onto the ball during the game at Founders Park on Friday. South Carolina won 3-1.
South Carolina pitcher Clarke Schmidt had a career high 12 strikeouts during the game against Michigan State at Founders Park on Friday.
South Carolina infielder Madison Stokes (14) turns a double play that the referees called safe, then reversed the call during the game against Michigan State at Founders Park on Friday.
South Carolina pitcher Clarke Schmidt's strikeouts kept mounting during the game against Michigan State at Founders Park on Friday. He finished with a career high 12.
South Carolina outfielder TJ Hopkins (5) hits a grounder during the game against Michigan State at Founders Park on Friday.
South Carolina outfielder TJ Hopkins (5) tries to beat out a hit to first, but was out during the game against Michigan State at Founders Park on Friday.
South Carolina outfielder Alex Destino (24) catches a fly ball during the game against Michigan State at Founders Park on Friday.
South Carolina infielder Madison Stokes (14) put the Gamecocks ahead with a two-run homer during the game against Michigan State at Founders Park on Friday.
South Carolina infielder LT Tolbert (11) tracks down the ball and keeps it in the infield during the game against Michigan State at Founders Park on Friday.
South Carolina outfielder Alex Destino (24) is brushed back during the game against Michigan State at Founders Park on Friday.
South Carolina pitcher Clarke Schmidt (6) catches a pop-up for an out during the game against Michigan State at Founders Park on Friday.
South Carolina second baseman LT Tolbert keeps the ball in the infield during the game against Michigan State at Founders Park.
South Carolina infielder Jonah Bride (20) celebrates his triple during the game against Michigan State at Founders Park on Friday. South Carolina won 3-1.
