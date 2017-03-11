Crowe, Gamecocks take series vs. Michigan State

South Carolina junior Wil Crowe held Michigan State to one run in 6 2/3 innings of work as the Gamecocks clinched the series vs. the Spartans with a 5-2 win Saturday evening at Founders Park.
The victory was the fourth straight for No. 10 USC.
Matt Williams and Alex Destino provided the majority of the offense for the Gamecocks (11-5) with Destino going 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs and Williams going 3-for-5 with his first homer of the season.
Destino’s two RBIs came in the first inning on a two-out single to center to score Williams and Jacob Olson.
Michigan State’s Alex Troop responded with a solo homer in the second inning before the Gamecocks took control with a three-run fifth.
Williams homered in the frame and LT Tolbert doubled home two runs.
Game 3 is scheduled for Sunday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. at Founders Park.
