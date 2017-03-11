Photos: South Carolina vs. Michigan State, Game 2

South Carolina shortstop Madison Stokes throws to first for an out against Michigan State during Saturday's game at Founders Park on March 11, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Michigan State 5-2.
Sean Rayford
Eight year old Kaylynn Stearns tries to get the attention of South Carolina first baseman Matt Williams during Saturday's game at Founders Park on March 11, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Michigan State 5-2.
Sean Rayford
South Carolina starting pitcher Will Crowe delivers to home plate during Saturday's game against Michigan State at Founders Park on March 11, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Michigan State 5-2.
Sean Rayford
Michigan State designated hitter Alex Troop rounds the bases after his fifth inning home run during Saturday's game at Founders Park on March 11, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Michigan State 5-2.
Sean Rayford
South Carolina starting pitcher Will Crowe delivers to home plate during Saturday's game against Michigan State at Founders Park March 11, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Michigan State 5-2.
Sean Rayford
Michigan State fans watch their team take on South Carolina during Saturday's game at Founders Park on March 11, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Michigan State 5-2.
Sean Rayford
South Carolina second baseman LT Tolbert collects a double and two RBIs during Saturday's game against Michigan State at Founders Park March 11, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Michigan State 5-2.
Sean Rayford
South Carolina outfielder Alex Destino, left, gets a high five from teammate Ross Grosvenor during Saturday's game against Michigan State at Founders Park on March 11, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Michigan State 5-2.
Sean Rayford
South Carolina shortstop Madison Stokes is hit by a pitch during Saturday's game against Michigan State at Founders Park March 11, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Michigan State 5-2.
Sean Rayford
South Carolina head coach Chad Holbrook watches from the dugout during Saturday's game against Michigan State at Founders Park March 11, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Michigan State 5-2.
Sean Rayford
Allyn Buscher, left, cheers on the Gamecocks with her mom and brother, Sarah and Wriggs Buscher, during Saturday's game against Michigan State at Founders Park March 11, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Allyn and Wriggs father, and Sarah's husband Brian Buscher coaches first base for the Gamecocks. South Carolina defeated Michigan State 5-2.
Sean Rayford
South Carolina pitcher Josh Reagan, left, catches a ball off of the first base net between innings during Saturday's game against Michigan State at Founders Park on March 11, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Michigan State 5-2.
Sean Rayford
Michigan State starting pitcher Ethan Landon delivers to home plate during Saturday's game against South Carolina at Founders Park March 11, 2017, in Columbia, S.C.
Sean Rayford
South Carolina outfielder Jacob Olson runs to third base during Saturday's game against Michigan State at Founders Park March 11, 2017, in Columbia, S.C.
Sean Rayford
South Carolina first baseman Matt Williams calls off a teammate during Saturday's game against Michigan State at Founders Park March 11, 2017, in Columbia, S.C.
Sean Rayford
South Carolina first baseman Matt Williams, left, is greeted by teammates after his fifth inning home run during Saturday's game against Michigan State at Founders Park March 11, 2017, in Columbia, S.C.
Sean Rayford
South Carolina outfielder Jacob Olson watches as a boy attempts to catch a home run ball by Michigan State designated hitter Alex Troop during Saturday's game at Founders Park March 11, 2017, in Columbia, S.C.
Sean Rayford
South Carolina starting pitcher Will Crowe delivers to home plate during Saturday's game against Michigan State at Founders Park March 11, 2017, in Columbia, S.C.
Sean Rayford
South Carolina shortstop Madison Stokes, left, and Jonah Bride attempt to make a play on batted ball during Saturday's game against Michigan State at Founders Park March 11, 2017 , in Columbia, S.C.
Sean Rayford
Michigan State pitcher Walter Borkovich (35) makes a pick off move to first base against South Carolina first baseman Matt Williams (48) during Saturday's game at Founders Park March 11, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Michigan State 5-2.
Sean Rayford
South Carolina catcher Hunter Taylor throws to first base for an out against Michigan State outfielder Brandon Hughes (33) during Saturday's game at Founders Park on March 11, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Michigan State 5-2.
Sean Rayford
South Carolina pitcher Josh Reagan, right, throws to first baseman Matt Williams (48) for an out during Saturday's game against Michigan State at Founders Park on March 11, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Michigan State 5-2.
Sean Rayford
South Carolina starting pitcher Will Crowe, right, watches an infield pop up during Saturday's game against Michigan State at Founders Park on March 11, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Michigan State 5-2.
Sean Rayford
South Carolina second baseman LT Tolbert throws to first base for an out during Saturday's game against Michigan State at Founders Park March 11, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Michigan State 5-2.
Sean Rayford
