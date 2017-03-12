USC Gamecocks Baseball

March 12, 2017 10:24 AM

Snow, cold weather cancel USC-Michigan State baseball finale

Posted by Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

Sunday’s scheduled third game between South Carolina and Michigan State will not be played because of “inclement weather, cold temperatures and field conditions,” the school announced.

According to USC, any fan with a ticket for Sunday’s game can exchange that for a general admission ticket for any upcoming game. There are no refunds.

Snow fell steadily across the Columbia area Sunday and was expected to last through lunchtime.

The Gamecocks clinched the series Saturday with a 5-2 win over the Spartans. USC (11-5) plays Furman in Greenville on Tuesday before opening SEC play next weekend at Tennessee.

Chad Holbrook on Wil Crowe leading Gamecocks to series win

South Carolina baseball coach Chad Holbrook speaks after the Gamecocks topped Michigan State 5-2 on Saturday at Founders Park.

mconnolly@thestate.com

Related content

USC Gamecocks Baseball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Chad Holbrook on Wil Crowe leading Gamecocks to series win

View more video

Sports Videos