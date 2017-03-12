Snow, cold weather cancel USC-Michigan State baseball finale

Sunday’s scheduled third game between South Carolina and Michigan State will not be played because of “inclement weather, cold temperatures and field conditions,” the school announced.
According to USC, any fan with a ticket for Sunday’s game can exchange that for a general admission ticket for any upcoming game. There are no refunds.
South Carolina has cancelled today's game against Michigan State and will reschedule a game against another opponent for later this season.— Matt Connolly (@MattatTheState) March 12, 2017
Snow fell steadily across the Columbia area Sunday and was expected to last through lunchtime.
The Gamecocks clinched the series Saturday with a 5-2 win over the Spartans. USC (11-5) plays Furman in Greenville on Tuesday before opening SEC play next weekend at Tennessee.
