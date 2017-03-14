South Carolina-Furman baseball game postponed due to weather

South Carolina’s baseball game scheduled for Tuesday night against Furman at Fluor Field in Greenville has been postponed due to anticipated cold temperatures, USC announced Tuesday morning.
This marks the second straight game Carolina (11-5) has been unable to play due to weather as Sunday’s series finale against Michigan State was canceled due to snow.
South Carolina and Furman will meet later in the year on a date to be determined.
USC and Michigan State will not makeup Sunday’s game, but the Gamecocks will schedule a game against a different opponent for later in the year.
No. 10 South Carolina begins SEC play this weekend in Knoxville with Friday’s game against Tennessee scheduled for 7 p.m. and games on Saturday and Sunday scheduled for 2 p.m.
