Tyler Johnson, TJ Hopkins remain banged up entering SEC play

A banged up South Carolina squad will open SEC play this weekend at Tennessee as the Gamecocks will be without closer Tyler Johnson, who remains sidelined with arm soreness.
Johnson has been out since March 4 when he was removed from the game in the ninth inning of USC’s matchup against Clemson at Fluor Field.
The junior will likely be out until at least the Auburn series, which begins March 31.
“We’ll reevaluate it next week,” Carolina coach Chad Holbrook said of Johnson. “If he starts throwing next week I don’t know if that makes him available for the weekend. Maybe we’re looking at the third weekend of SEC play as the best case scenario, but we’ll see.”
Johnson has a sore forearm but no structural damage. However, he will not pitch until he is 100 percent pain free.
“He’s structurally sound, it’s just making sure that the tenderness that he’s experiencing is gone,” Holbrook said. “We’re going to be extremely careful with him. He’s maybe a first-round draft pick. We’re not going to push him back until he’s 100 percent.”
In addition to Johnson, outfielder TJ Hopkins and second baseman LT Tolbert are also banged up.
Hopkins is questionable for this weekend, while Tolbert is expected to be full-go after jamming his thumb last weekend against Michigan State.
“Tyler probably will not travel with us. TJ will be a decision I make tomorrow,” Holbrook said. “A lot of that depends on how he feels today. I don’t know if he’ll be able to play the outfield this week even if he does go. Whether I take him as a pinch hitter type or DH type I’m not counting on him being 100 percent this weekend in any capacity.”
READY TO STEP UP: With Johnson out South Carolina will need pitchers to step up this weekend against the Vols.
One candidate to do so is freshman Cody Morris, who made his debut March 7 against The Citadel.
Morris pitched three shutout innings and struck out six batters while allowing one hit and one walk.
He was scheduled to start this Tuesday against Furman before the game was postponed due to cold temperatures.
“That’s another arm that we certainly can use and I like the way that he’s throwing,” Holbrook said. “We had a simulated scrimmage yesterday and he threw and threw well. He’s getting some confidence. He’s getting some experience. He’s certainly a guy that we can use on the weekend if we need him.”
