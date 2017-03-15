Tennessee native Wil Crowe excited to pitch in home state this weekend

South Carolina pitcher Wil Crowe has already accomplished one milestone this season in coming back from Tommy John surgery to pitch for the Gamecocks.
Up next is making his first SEC start since April of 2015, and Crowe will do so in a familiar place.
The Tennessee native will pitch Saturday afternoon against the Volunteers in Knoxville, about 30 miles from his hometown of Sevierville.
Crowe is trying to treat the outing as a normal start, even though he will have plenty of friends and family members in the stands.
“I’m pumped. It’s going to be fun,” Crowe said Wednesday. “But I’ve got to take it like every other week, go out there and do my business, do my job and try to give us an opportunity to win.”
Gamecocks coach Chad Holbrook wants his Saturday starter to just be himself and tune out the distractions.
“I’m sure it’s going to be special for him to throw in Knoxville, but we just need Wil to be Wil and not make more out of it than it is,” Holbrook said.
Crowe enters this weekend 3-0 with a 2.25 ERA. He has 31 strikeouts in 24 innings pitched and opponents are hitting only .163 against him.
The junior is hoping to carry over his strong start to the year in conference play against Tennessee and throughout the season.
“It’ll be good to be back in SEC play,” Crowe said. “I’m ready for it to be here. But it’s another start and another opportunity to go out and help the team try to get a win, and that’s what I’m focused on.”
Crowe, who attended Pigeon Forge High, has heard from several friends and former coaches in the Knoxville area who are Tennessee fans, but he expects them to cheer for the Gamecocks during his start.
“I’ve gotten a lot of people asking me when I’m pitching,” he said. “People might tell me good luck on Saturday, and my phone might be going off, but I’m going to try to take it like a normal day and not worry about all that.”
Crowe also knows a few players on Tennessee’s team, including pitchers Zach Linginfelter and Kyle Serrano, that he is looking forward to visiting with.
Comments