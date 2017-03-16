Clarke Schmidt injury shakes up USC rotation

South Carolina pitcher Clarke Schmidt will miss Friday's start against Tennessee with an oblique strain, USC announced Thursday morning. The Gamecocks will start sophomore Adam Hill on Friday in Schmidt's place with Wil Crowe still set to start on Saturday.
Schmidt could be available to pitch Sunday, but as of now USC's starter is to be determined.
The 10th-ranked Gamecocks (11-5) will play Tennessee at 7 p.m. Friday and at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Weekend Rotation at Tennessee - Friday Adam Hill So. RHP; Saturday Wil Crowe Jr. RHP; Sunday - TBA - #Gamecocks #ForeverToThee— Gamecock Baseball (@GamecockBasebll) March 16, 2017
Clarke Schmidt is day-to-day with a minor oblique strain. He could possibly throw Sunday. #Gamecocks #ForeverToThee— Gamecock Baseball (@GamecockBasebll) March 16, 2017
