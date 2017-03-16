USC Gamecocks Baseball

March 16, 2017 10:40 AM

Clarke Schmidt injury shakes up USC rotation

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

South Carolina pitcher Clarke Schmidt will miss Friday's start against Tennessee with an oblique strain, USC announced Thursday morning. The Gamecocks will start sophomore Adam Hill on Friday in Schmidt's place with Wil Crowe still set to start on Saturday.

Schmidt could be available to pitch Sunday, but as of now USC's starter is to be determined.

The 10th-ranked Gamecocks (11-5) will play Tennessee at 7 p.m. Friday and at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

