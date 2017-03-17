Gamecocks blast past Tennessee to open series

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – South Carolina missed out on a chance for a big inning in the third Friday night in its SEC opener at Tennessee. Jacob Olson made sure the Gamecocks didn’t let another opportunity pass by in the seventh.
Olson broke a 1-1 tie with a three-run homer to left with runners on the corners and one out in the seventh as No. 10 USC (12-5, 1-0) went on to top the Volunteers (12-3, 0-1) 7-1 in front of 1,457 fans at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
The sophomore’s blast opened the flood gates for the Gamecocks, who added three runs in the eighth and tied a season-high with 15 hits.
Carolina pitcher Adam Hill, who was starting in place of ace Clarke Schmidt, earned his first win of the season as he surrendered only one run in six innings of work.
Hill found himself in trouble in the early innings but continued to work out of it as the Volunteers stranded five runners in the first three innings and seven for the game.
The first five batters reached for USC in the third inning but Carolina managed only one run on an infield single by TJ Hopkins as a runner was thrown out at the plate and Alex Destino bounced into a double play with the bases loaded and one out.
Tennessee tied the game on Andre Lipcius’ RBI single in the sixth inning before Olson’s blast gave USC the lead back for good.
The Gamecocks extended their lead in the eighth when Chris Cullen homered to left, Madison Stokes hit an RBI double and LT Tolbert singled home Stokes.
Reed Scott earned the save, pitching the final three innings without allowing a run.
Game 2 is scheduled for Saturday at 2 p.m. with Game 3 slated for Sunday at 2 p.m.
