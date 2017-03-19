Clean sweep: Gamecocks dominate Volunteers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – South Carolina’s offense provided plenty of run support for USC’s banged up pitching staff as the Gamecocks topped Tennessee 10-2 Sunday afternoon to finish off a sweep of the Volunteers.
No. 10 Carolina pounded out 14 hits and used a seven-run fifth inning to take control as the Gamecocks won their seventh straight game.
Eight of South Carolina’s nine starters had at least one hit with Matt Williams, LT Tolbert, Madison Stokes, Alex Destino and Hunter Taylor having multi-hit days.
Williams finished 3-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI, while Destino and Stokes homered. Destino led the way with three RBIs and Tolbert and Stokes each added a pair.
Stokes got the Gamecocks on the board with a two-run homer in the second inning and added a double in the seven-run fifth.
In Carolina’s big inning the first six batters recorded hits. The Gamecocks sent 12 batters to the plate and had eight hits in the frame.
With Clarke Schmidt out for the weekend USC relied on freshmen on the mound and they got the job done.
Making his second start of his career, Cody Morris got the Gamecocks off to a strong start holding the Vols to one run in 3 2/3 innings of work.
Fellow freshman Sawyer Bridges relieved Morris and surrendered one run in 1 1/3 innings before giving way to freshman Colby Lee.
Lee pitched four scoreless frames with five strikeouts and only allowed one batter to reach.
South Carolina’s pitching staff was aided by strong defense throughout the game.
In the first inning Jay Charleston tried to bunt for a hit and Bride barehanded the well-placed bunt and fired to first for an out.
With two on and one out in the second inning Brandon Chinea hit a bouncer up the middle that was fielded by Stokes, who tossed with his glove to Tolbert. The second baseman barehanded the toss and fired to Williams, who picked Tolbert’s throw to complete the double play.
Later in the game Destino made a nice running grab in left field before crashing into the wall.
