Gamecocks move up in poll after sweeping Tennessee on the road

South Carolina moved up three spots to No. 7 in Baseball America’s top 25 after sweeping Tennessee this past weekend in Knoxville, Tenn.
USC topped the Volunteers 7-1, 6-4 and 10-2 to earn its first three-game sweep of the season despite being without ace Clarke Schmidt and closer Tyler Johnson.
The Gamecocks, who are 14-5 on the season, remain ranked No. 8 in D1Baseball’s top 25.
South Carolina hosts Charleston Southern Wednesday at 7 p.m. before continuing SEC play this weekend against Alabama in Columbia.
Game 1 between the Gamecocks and Crimson Tide is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. with Game 2 Saturday at 4 p.m. and Game 3 Sunday at 1:30 p.m.
