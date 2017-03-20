Gamecocks baseball adds non-conference game

South Carolina has filled one of its open spots on its baseball schedule as the Gamecocks announced Monday afternoon that they will face Liberty May 10 at 7 p.m. at Founders Park.
USC will take on the Flames in place of the Michigan State game that was scheduled for March 12 but was cancelled due to snow.
Liberty is 11-7 so far this season.
South Carolina season ticket holders are asked to use their Sunday Michigan State ticket for admission into the Liberty game. General admission tickets will also be available for purchase through the South Carolina Ticket Office.
The Gamecocks still need to add a game to their schedule after last Tuesday's game at Furman was cancelled due to cold temperatures.
Carolina coach Chad Holbrook previously said he hopes the two teams can reschedule the game in Greenville later in the season.
South Carolina is coming off a road sweep of Tennessee and returns to action Wednesday against Charleston Southern at 7 p.m. at Founders Park.
Comments