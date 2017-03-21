Front-page worthy: Jackie Bradley Jr. on cover of Sports Illustrated

It’s been a heck of run for former South Carolina outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr.
He and wife Erin welcomed their first child in June, and he was in his first Major League Baseball All-Star Game. In January, coming off his fourth year with the Red Sox, he and the team avoided salary arbitration with a 1-year, $3.6 million deal.
Now he’s on the cover of Sports Illustrated:
Honored,blessed,& thankful to be on the cover of @SInow with great teammates (@mookiebetts & @asben16). Faith,attitude,& hard work prevails! pic.twitter.com/NEW1gAQSVq— Jackie Bradley Jr. (@JackieBradleyJr) March 21, 2017
Playing in 156 games, Bradley Jr. hit .267 with 26 home runs and 87 RBIs. He led the league in outfield assists from center.
In Columbia with the Gamecocks, he led a pair of national championship teams, hitting .331 with 30 home runs and 133 RBIs in 172 games.
Comments