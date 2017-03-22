Gamecocks blank Buccaneers behind pitching prowess

Four South Carolina pitchers combined for a five-hit shutout as the Gamecocks topped Charleston Southern 3-0 Wednesday night at Founders Park.
Graham Lawson pitched five strong innings and John Parke, Reed Scott and Colie Bowers pitched well in relief as USC won its eighth consecutive game.
Lawson pounded the strike zone and retired 14 of the 16 batters he faced while only surrendering a pair of hits. He struck out two and did not walk a batter.
Parke allowed one hit in 1 2/3 innings of work, while Scott gave up a pair of hits while pitching an inning. Bowers recorded the final four outs to earn the save.
Carolina scored all three of its runs in the fifth inning as Hunter Taylor drove in a run with a sac fly, Alex Destino hit an opposite-field RBI single and Jacob Olson walked with the bases loaded.
The Gamecocks (15-5) host Alabama in a series that starts Friday.
Comments