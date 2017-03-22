Injury updates: Tyler Johnson, Clarke Schmidt

South Carolina coach Chad Holbrook updated the status of two of his star pitchers after USC’s 3-0 win over Charleston Southern on Wednesday.
Gamecocks closer Tyler Johnson, who has been out since March 4, will be out this weekend against Alabama and next weekend against Auburn, but the hope is that he will be back for USC’s series against Vanderbilt April 6-8.
“He will start throwing on Monday. Hopefully as four or five days pass if he’s not feeling any pain he’ll get a couple of bullpens in,” Holbrook said. “Hopefully if everything goes well, 100 percent ready to go the series after Auburn. So Vanderbilt is our goal for Tyler right now.”
The junior has four saves in five appearances and sports a 2.70 ERA with 12 strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.
“He’s going to start throwing Monday and we’re going to gear him up and let him go,” Holbrook said. “If he has no setbacks then it looks like (Vanderbilt is) going to be the time.”
Carolina ace Clarke Schmidt, who did not pitch last weekend against Tennessee, is expected to be available this weekend against Alabama.
With that said, what role the normal Friday-night starter will play is not known.
“I anticipate him throwing. I’m not ready to say if he’s going to throw Friday,” Holbrook said. “I feel good about him throwing. I could throw him and start him on Sunday. I could pitch him out of the pen. I’m going to sleep on it tonight and I’ll announce it in the morning.”
Schmidt is 3-0 on the year with a 1.04 ERA and has 31 strikeouts in 26 innings pitched.
“I feel very, very good and optimistic that he’s going to be a factor this weekend,” Holbrook said. “I don’t know necessarily what day and what role, but he’s going to factor in. He had a good bullpen session yesterday. He’s a little sore today, but I think as another day goes by he’ll be ready to go.”
Catcher Chris Cullen was out for the second straight game with knee soreness but should also be available against the Crimson Tide.
“He’s day-to-day. He’ll be active for the weekend. Squatting is what irritates Cullen,” Holbrook said. “He’s just going to have to play through some pain. Everything’s structurally sound in his knee.”
Comments