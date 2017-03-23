Gamecocks again mix up weekend pitching rotation

South Carolina ace Clarke Schmidt will rejoin the pitching rotation this weekend against Alabama but will not pitch on his normal day, USC announced Thursday morning.
Instead, Schmidt will get the start on Sunday with Adam Hill pitching Friday and Wil Crowe throwing on Saturday.
Schmidt missed last weekend's series against Tennessee with an oblique strain.
The righty is 3-0 on the season with a 1.04 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 26 innings pitched.
Carolina enters this weekend's series against the Crimson Tide 15-5 and 3-0 in the SEC.
Comments