This is what Hunter Taylor envisioned when he returned to USC

Last June, Hunter Taylor decided he was transferring from South Carolina. Nine months later, the junior catcher is playing a huge role for the Gamecocks.
Taylor had a change of heart a few weeks later and his decision to return to Columbia is playing out just as he had hoped.
The Virginia native, who started seven games last season, has made seven starts already in 2017 and is hitting .423 in 26 at-bats.
“One day, I woke up and said, ‘I can’t leave,’ ” Taylor said. “I’m certainly glad I came back. … I didn’t want to leave this place. It’s awesome.”
Taylor has been playing particularly well of late. Sophomore catcher Chris Cullen is banged up with a knee injury and Taylor has been starting in his place.
Taylor was behind the plate for each of USC’s past three games, all wins, and went 5-for-11 with two runs scored and a pair of RBIs.
“He’s been huge for us,” Gamecocks coach Chad Holbrook said. “We’ve had a number of guys that you thought going into the year maybe weren’t going to be a big part of things. … We’ve had some guys step up, and Hunter’s certainly leading the pack in that.”
Taylor is also making a difference with his leadership, whether it be helping freshmen on USC’s pitching staff or keeping guys engaged in the dugout if things aren’t going the Gamecocks’ way.
“He brings enthusiasm every day, whether we’re in practice or whether we’re in a game,” Holbrook said. “Our pitchers, he’s yelling at them every pitch. … He’s into it, and our pitchers love that. He gives our team energy. His leadership has been extremely valuable.”
Even when Cullen returns, don’t expect Taylor to spend the rest of the year on the bench.
He has earned a role for the rest of the season thanks to his hitting, defense and leadership.
“I’ll always think the world of Hunter and the story of him coming back after deciding to transfer. He’s got a close place in my heart because he just wanted to be a part of this,” Holbrook said.
Taylor hopes the season continues until Omaha.
“I’ve said it 100 times, I came back to win a national championship,” he said. “Whatever I can do to help.”
Weekend series
Who: Alabama (11-10, 0-3 SEC) at South Carolina (15-5, 3-0 SEC)
When: Friday, 7 p.m.; Saturday, 4 p.m.; Sunday, 1:30 p.m.
Where: Founders Park
Starting pitchers
Alabama: Friday – Jr. RHP Jake Walters (3-2, 1.91 ERA); Saturday – So. RHP Dylan Duarte (1-1, 2.78 ERA); Sunday – Sr. RHP Nick Eicholtz (1-0, 6.48 ERA)
South Carolina: Friday – So. RHP Adam Hill (1-2, 1.54 ERA); Saturday – Jr. RHP Wil Crowe (3-0, 2.73 ERA); Sunday – Jr. RHP Clarke Schmidt (3-0, 1.04 ERA)
