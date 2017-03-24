Gamecocks drop SEC series opener to Alabama

South Carolina missed a chance to grab control in the first inning Friday night against Alabama and it came back to bite USC as the Crimson Tide won the series opener 4-2 at Founders Park.
The Gamecocks (15-6, 3-1) scored two runs in the first and had the bases loaded with no outs as Alabama already had pitchers warming up in the bullpen. But No. 7 USC was unable to land a big blow as Jacob Olson grounded into a fielder’s choice, LT Tolbert popped up on the infield and Madison Stokes struck out.
South Carolina did next to nothing offensively the rest of the game, managing only a pair of hits after the first.
USC still had opportunities to score thanks in part to walks but stranded nine runners.
South Carolina’s best opportunity to add runs came in the fifth inning when it had two runners in scoring position with two outs, but Olson flied out to right to end the frame.
Adam Hill suffered the loss, surrendering three runs in six innings of work. Chandler Taylor and Cody Henry both homered for the Crimson Tide.
Hopkins led USC at the plate with a pair of hits and a run scored.
Comments