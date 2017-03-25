Photos: USC vs. Alabama, Game 1

South Carolina Gamecocks right fielder Jacob Olson (7) can't come up with this diving catch during the ninth inning against the Alabama Crimson Tide during their game Friday at Founders Park.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
Alabama Crimson Tide shortstop Chandler Avant (5) turns a double play over South Carolina Gamecocks first baseman Matt Williams (48) during their game Friday at Founders Park.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks short stop Madison Stokes (14) catches Alabama Crimson Tide Cody Henry Cody Henry (9) stealing during the sixth inning during their game Friday at Founders Park.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks pitcher Adam Hill (15) takes the ball from South Carolina Gamecocks catcher Hunter Taylor (38) as Alabama Crimson Tide designated hitter Tanner DeVinny (8) rounds the bases on a Alabama Crimson Tide left fielder Chandler Taylor (7) homer during the fourth inning during their game Friday at Founders Park.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
Alabama Crimson Tide short stop Chandler Avant (5) forces out South Carolina Gamecocks right fielder Jacob Olson (7) during the eighth inning during their game Friday at Founders Park.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks baseball fans respond to the news that the men's basketball team advanced to the Elite 8 during their game Friday at Founders Park.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks short stop Madison Stokes (14) throws out an Alabama Crimson Tide runner during their game Friday at Founders Park.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
Alabama Crimson Tide Cody (9) and Alabama Crimson Tide Gene Wood (14) celebrate a Cody homer during their game Friday at Founders Park.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Chad Holbrook directs his team against the Alabama Crimson Tide during their game Friday at Founders Park.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks pitcher Colie Bowers (40) pitches during the ninth inning against the Alabama Crimson Tide during their game Friday at Founders Park.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks pitcher Adam Hill (15) pitches against the Alabama Crimson Tide during their game Friday at Founders Park.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
Alabama Crimson Tide pitcher Jake Walters (16) pitches against the South Carolina Gamecocks during their game Friday at Founders Park.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks pitcher Adam Hill (15) and South Carolina Gamecocks catcher Hunter Taylor (38) react after a Alabama Crimson Tide home run during the third inning during their game Friday at Founders Park.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks players cheer their team against the Alabama Crimson Tide during their game Friday at Founders Park.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com