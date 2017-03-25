USC baseball shifts Sunday start to accommodate basketball hoopla

South Carolina baseball has moved up the start time for its series finale against Alabama on Sunday to noon so that Gamecocks fans can attend the game, then watch the men’s basketball team in the Elite 8, the school announced Saturday afternoon.
The game was originally scheduled for 1:30 p.m., but with Frank Martin’s squad set to face Florida at 2:20 p.m. with a spot in the Final Four on the line, the time was changed.
Alabama won the series opener 4-2, a game played during the basketball team’s Sweet 16 win over Baylor. Game 2 is Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. (SEC Network Plus), the same time as the women’s basketball team’s Sweet 16 game against Quinnipiac.
The Gamecocks are ranked No. 7 by Baseball America and enter Saturday’s game 15-6 with a 3-1 mark in SEC play.
