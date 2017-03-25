Gamecocks battle for walk-off win, tie series vs. Alabama

0:36 Frank Martin: SI Kids reporter question 'was powerful stuff' Pause

1:48 Why Sen. John Courson was indicted, wrapped up by corruption probe

1:05 South Carolina all business as they wrap up Sweet 16 win

1:48 Lindsey Graham Town Hall

1:22 3 Keys to Beating Florida

1:57 Eliza O'Neill, 1 year after experimental treatment for Sanfilippo Syndrome

2:26 Frank Martin to SI Kids reporter: Attitude most important on defense

1:29 Carolina Band ready for women's Sweet 16 in Stockton

3:06 Will Muschamp updates Gamecocks ahead of spring game