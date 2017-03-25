USC Gamecocks Baseball

March 25, 2017 7:57 PM

Gamecocks battle for walk-off win, tie series vs. Alabama

By Matt Connolly

South Carolina rallied for a 6-5 win over Alabama in 10 innings Saturday afternoon at Founders Park to earn its first walk-off victory since 2015.

Justin Row hit an RBI single with the bases loaded and one out to drive in the winning run and lift the Gamecocks to a victory. The series is tied at a game apiece with Clarke Schimdt set to start for USC Sunday at noon in Game 3.

The Gamecocks led 4-0 entering the seventh before Alabama scored a pair of runs in the frame, then added one in the eighth and two in the ninth to take a 5-4 lead.

Carolina tied the game at 5-5 in the bottom of the ninth inning on a wild pitch.

LT Tolbert had three hits for USC, while TJ Hopkins drove in a pair of runs.

