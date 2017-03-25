Photos: USC vs. Alabama, Game 2

South Carolina Gamecocks infielder Justin Row (3), middle, celebrates his walk off single to defeat the Alabama Crimson Tide during the tenth inning of their game at Founders Park.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
Alabama Crimson Tide players react to the ninth inning game-tying homer of Alabama Crimson Tide left fielder Chandler Taylor (7) in their game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Founders Park.
South Carolina Gamecocks catcher Hunter Taylor (38) celebrates an RBI single against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the fourth inning of their game at Founders Park.
South Carolina Gamecocks designated hitter Chris Cullen (33) strokes a single during the fourth inning of their game at Founders Park.
South Carolina Gamecocks shortstop Madison Stokes (14) forces out Alabama Crimson Tide second baseman Cobie Vance (1) but can't get the double play at first during the fourth inning of their game at Founders Park.
South Carolina Gamecocks second baseman LT Tolbert (11) turns a double play over Alabama Crimson Tide center fielder Gene Wood (14) in their game at Founders Park.
Alabama Crimson Tide second baseman Cobie Vance (1) turns a double play over South Carolina Gamecocks second baseman LT Tolbert (11) during the fourth inning of their game at Founders Park.
South Carolina Gamecocks infielder Justin Row (3) celebrates his walk off single to defeat the Alabama Crimson Tide during the tenth inning of their game at Founders Park.
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Greg Dodd disputes a call during the ninth inning of their game at Founders Park.
South Carolina Gamecocks outfielder Danny Blair (4) scores on a wild pitch to tie the game in the bottom of the ninth in their game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Founders Park.
South Carolina Gamecocks center fielder TJ Hopkins (5) makes a lunging catch against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the ninth inning of their game at Founders Park.
South Carolina Gamecocks pitcher Josh Reagan (47) reacts to giving up a tying homer in the top of the ninth to Alabama Crimson Tide left fielder Chandler Taylor (7), rear, in their game at Founders Park.
South Carolina Gamecocks right fielder Jacob Olson (7) hits a single against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the sixth inning of their game at Founders Park.
South Carolina Gamecocks pitcher Josh Reagan (47) pitches against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the seventh inning of their game at Founders Park.
South Carolina Gamecocks pitcher Wil Crowe (37) is greeted by teammates after being pulled in the sixth inning of their game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Founders Park.
South Carolina Gamecocks shortstop Madison Stokes (14) can't stop this grounder against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the fifth inning of their game at Founders Park.
South Carolina Gamecocks shortstop Madison Stokes (14) is caught in a rundown between Alabama Crimson Tide pitcher Dylan Duarte (25) and Alabama Crimson Tide first baseman Cody Henry (9) during the fourth inning of their game at Founders Park.
