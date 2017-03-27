South Carolina baseball continues to rise in polls

South Carolina moved up in both major college baseball polls after going 3-1 last week, including winning two of three games against Alabama over the weekend.
The Gamecocks are up a spot to No. 6 in Baseball America’s poll and also went up one spot to No. 7 in the D1Baseball rankings.
Carolina topped Charleston Southern last Wednesday before dropping Game 1 to Alabama on Friday. USC then won the final two games of the series to improve to 5-1 in SEC play.
South Carolina is tied atop the SEC standings along with Arkansas, Auburn and Kentucky.
USC returns to action Tuesday night when the Gamecocks travel to Charleston to face The Citadel.
USC will then play at Auburn in a three-game series this weekend. The Tigers are 20-6 overall and ranked No. 17 by D1Baseball and No. 18 by Baseball America.
