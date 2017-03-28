USC Gamecocks Baseball

March 28, 2017 2:21 PM

Report: USC baseball assistant no longer on staff

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

Brian Buscher is no longer a part of South Carolina’s baseball staff, according to a report from The Big Spur. The former Gamecocks star was serving as a volunteer assistant coach for USC.

Buscher worked closely with USC’s hitters and also helped infielders. In addition he coordinated head coach Chad Holbrook’s baseball camps.

The 2003 All-American was in his sixth season with the Gamecocks.

Buscher started the season coaching first base before moving into the dugout a few weeks ago to offer more insight to hitters throughout the game.

South Carolina is hitting .272 as a team this season, which ranks 11th out of 14 SEC teams.

