Holbrook addresses Brian Buscher departure

South Carolina coach Chad Holbrook confirmed after Tuesday’s 15-1 win over The Citadel that volunteer assistant coach Brian Buscher is no longer a part of the Gamecocks’ staff.
Buscher, a former All-American at South Carolina, was serving as USC’s hitting coach and also working with infielders.
Buscher was in his sixth season with the Gamecocks.
“Brian and I had a mutual conversation yesterday and a mutual decision was made. We think the world of Coach Buscher, our program does, our players do. All of our coaches do,” Holbrook said. “It was an unfortunate situation we both agreed, and it was in the best interest of our program and everyone involved if we went our separate ways.”
South Carolina entered Tuesday’s game at The Citadel hitting .272 as a team, which ranked 11th out of 14 SEC teams. USC pounded out a season-high 20 hits and scored a season-high 15 runs against the Bulldogs.
Holbrook added that there is no animosity on either side about Buscher no longer being on staff.
“He’s going to continue to be a friend of ours,” Holbrook said. “He’s given a lot to this program as a player and as a coach. And he’s a Gamecock and he loves this program. We’re going to continue to support him any way we can.”
