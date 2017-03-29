Former Gamecocks OF Gene Cone lands with Columbia Fireflies

The Columbia Fireflies already made their splash with a big former SEC star.
Now they’ve added one with local ties who actually did his work in college on the diamond.
The team tweeted the news former Gamecocks baseball outfielder Gene Cone is will be on the roster to start 2017. Cone was a first-team All-SEC player in 2016 and signed with the Mets after getting picked in the 10th round.
As if this wasn't already the best time ever in the @columbiasc sports world! Former @GamecockBasebll @gene_cone4 is on the Fireflies roster pic.twitter.com/Dyt6EWsqnh— Columbia Fireflies (@ColaFireflies) March 29, 2017
The Spring Valley product led USC in hitting as a junior with a .363 average. He finished with 13 doubles, two triples, four homers and 30 RBIs. He helped lead the Gamecocks to a super regional and was on an NCAA Regional All-Tournament Team.
Cone hit .227 with a homer and 17 RBI for shortseason Brooklyn last year.
The Fireflies season opens April 6 against Augusta at Spirit Communications Park.
