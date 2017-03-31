USC Gamecocks Baseball

March 31, 2017 9:50 PM

Gamecocks drop series opener at Auburn

By Matthew Stevens

Special to The State

AUBURN, Ala.

South Carolina couldn’t overcome early mistakes and errors as they suffered their first road loss of the 2017 season.

The Gamecocks gave up three two-out hits, two unearned runs, a passed ball and a wild pitch on the road to a 5-0 deficit over the first three innings that energized a sellout Plainsman Park crowd of 4,096.

In a matchup of two division co-leaders of the Southeastern Conference, South Carolina (18-7, 5-2 in SEC) scored the game’s final four runs after being frustrated by Auburn sophomore right-hander Casey Mize.

Auburn (22-6, 6-1 in SEC) got 12 strikeouts in a complete game effort from Mize, which tied a career high for the sophomore from Springville, Ala., who came into Friday night with an ERA of 0.98.

The Gamecocks got a quality start from ace Wil Crowe as the Baseball America preseason third-team All-America selection allowed just three earned runs over six innings in a 105-pitch effort. South Carolina’s late offensive resurgence was led by the bottom of the order as sophomore outfielder Jacob Olson and designated hitter Carlos Cortes had multi-hit efforts.

South Carolina will try to even this weekend series with a 6 p.m. first pitch Saturday on ESPNU.

