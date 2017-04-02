USC Gamecocks Baseball

April 2, 2017 4:58 PM

Auburn walks off with series win over Gamecocks

BY MATTHEW STEVENS

Special to The State

AUBURN, Ala.

South Carolina baseball blew a two-run lead Sunday as an Auburn home run in the ninth inning lifted the Tigers to a series victory.

Freshman infielder Conor Davis connected for a two-out, three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning off Gamecocks reliever Josh Reagan (3-1), giving Auburn a 6-5 win.

It’s USC’s first SEC series loss of the season.

South Carolina took a 5-3 lead with a three-run seventh-inning, highlighted by a two-run home run from outfielder TJ Hopkins. Third baseman Jonah Bride had three hits in the loss.

The Gamecocks (19-8, 6-3 SEC) host Furman on Tuesday. Vanderbilt comes to Columbia for a three-game series next weekend.

Related content

USC Gamecocks Baseball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

USC coach Chad Holbrook talks series-clinching win over Alabama

View more video

Sports Videos