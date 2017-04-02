Auburn walks off with series win over Gamecocks

South Carolina baseball blew a two-run lead Sunday as an Auburn home run in the ninth inning lifted the Tigers to a series victory.
Freshman infielder Conor Davis connected for a two-out, three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning off Gamecocks reliever Josh Reagan (3-1), giving Auburn a 6-5 win.
It’s USC’s first SEC series loss of the season.
South Carolina took a 5-3 lead with a three-run seventh-inning, highlighted by a two-run home run from outfielder TJ Hopkins. Third baseman Jonah Bride had three hits in the loss.
The Gamecocks (19-8, 6-3 SEC) host Furman on Tuesday. Vanderbilt comes to Columbia for a three-game series next weekend.
