April 3, 2017 12:33 PM

Gamecocks drop out of Top 10 in Baseball America poll

South Carolina dropped out of the top 10 in this week’s Baseball America Top 25.

After losing two out of three at Auburn over the weekend, the Gamecocks (19-8) fell from No. 6 to No. 11

Auburn, which had earlier swept Florida, moved to No. 7, its highest ranking since March 15, 2004.

Oregon State, which went 4-0 last week to extend its winning streak to a program-record 19 games, remains No. 1.

Clemson (24-5) stayed at No. 5 after going 4-1 this past week.

Falling out of the Baseball America Top 25 were Mississippi, Baylor, Houston and East Carolina.

The SEC leads all conferences with seven teams in the rankings. The ACC is next with six.

USC plays at Furman at on Tuesday night before hosting a three-game series against Vanderbilt starting on Thursday.

