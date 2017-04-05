USC Gamecocks Baseball

Thornwell, Staley on deck to throw out first pitches as USC hosts Vandy

South Carolina baseball will have two celebrities on the mound this weekend for ceremonial first pitches as the Gamecocks host Vanderbilt.

Sindarius Thornwell will throw out the first pitch before Thursday’s game, and coach Dawn Staley will have the honor before Saturday’s game.

Series details

Who: USC (20-8, 6-3 SEC) vs. Vanderbilt (19-11, 4-5 SEC)

When: Thursday, 7 p.m.; Friday, 7 p.m.; Saturday, Noon

Where: Founders Park

TV: Thursday, SEC Network; Friday, ESPNU; Saturday, ESPN2

Radio: 107.5 The Game

Pitching Matchups

Thursday: USC - Wil Crowe (3-1) vs. Vandy - Patrick Raby (4-3)

Friday: USC - Clarke Schmidt (4-0) vs. Vandy - Kyle Wright (1-4)

Saturday: USC Adam Hill (1-3) vs. Vandy - Drake Fellows (3-0)

