Thornwell, Staley on deck to throw out first pitches as USC hosts Vandy

South Carolina baseball will have two celebrities on the mound this weekend for ceremonial first pitches as the Gamecocks host Vanderbilt.
Sindarius Thornwell will throw out the first pitch before Thursday’s game, and coach Dawn Staley will have the honor before Saturday’s game.
Series details
Who: USC (20-8, 6-3 SEC) vs. Vanderbilt (19-11, 4-5 SEC)
When: Thursday, 7 p.m.; Friday, 7 p.m.; Saturday, Noon
Where: Founders Park
TV: Thursday, SEC Network; Friday, ESPNU; Saturday, ESPN2
Radio: 107.5 The Game
Pitching Matchups
Thursday: USC - Wil Crowe (3-1) vs. Vandy - Patrick Raby (4-3)
Friday: USC - Clarke Schmidt (4-0) vs. Vandy - Kyle Wright (1-4)
Saturday: USC Adam Hill (1-3) vs. Vandy - Drake Fellows (3-0)
Comments