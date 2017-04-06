Gamecocks rally falls short as Vanderbilt takes opener

South Carolina cut a five-run lead to one with a big eighth inning, but ultimately defensive miscues and less-than-stellar pitching cost the Gamecocks in a 7-6 loss to Vanderbilt Thursday night.
USC allowed 11 hits, four walks and made multiple defensive mistakes while losing in SEC play for the third time in four games.
The Gamecocks are now 20-9 overall and 6-4 in the SEC with Game 2 scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. on ESPNU.
South Carolina trailed 7-2 entering the eighth inning before rallying.
LT Tolbert hit a three-run homer to right with one out to cut the lead to 7-5 and Madison Stokes added a two-out RBI single to cut the deficit to one.
USC got the leadoff man on base in the ninth inning as Jonah Bride walked, but Vandy righty Reed Hayes worked out of trouble to preserve the win.
Wil Crowe suffered the loss for South Carolina, falling to 3-2 on the season, and while he wasn’t at his best he also didn’t get much help.
Vanderbilt opened the second inning with three straight singles, two of which went off the glove of infielders, to take a 1-0 lead before adding a sac fly in the frame to go on top 2-0.
A Carlos Cortes RBI single in the bottom half of the inning cut the lead to 2-1 but the Gamecocks would never take the lead.
Vandy added to its lead in the third inning on a Walker Grisanti RBI double to left that came after a stolen base, one of three on the night for the Commodores.
Vanderbilt went 3-for-3 on stolen base attempts, and opponents are now 26 of 29 this season running against the Gamecocks.
The Commodores scored three runs in the fifth inning, all unearned. Jonah Bride ran into Jeren Kendall during a rundown between third and home and was called for interference to allow one run to score. Then with two outs TJ Hopkins overran a ball in center to allow two more runs to score and push the lead to 6-1.
Alex Destino homered and went 2-for-5 with a pair of runs, while Chris Cullen, Jacob Olson, Tolbert and Stokes also had a pair of hits.
